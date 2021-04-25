Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.