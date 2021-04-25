Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNX opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

