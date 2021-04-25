CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

