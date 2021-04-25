Critical Comparison: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.97% 11.48% 10.54% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.85 $14.73 million N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.61 $560,000.00 $0.01 344.00

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Utah Medical Products and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 137.40%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

