Critical Review: ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) & United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.32 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -5.70 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.10

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Insurance and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

United Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -8.66% -15.79% -3.03% ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProSight Global beats United Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

