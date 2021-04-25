Critical Review: VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, indicating that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VivoPower International and Evergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.40 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Evergy $5.15 billion 2.80 $669.90 million $2.89 21.97

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VivoPower International and Evergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Evergy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Evergy has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71%

Summary

Evergy beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,800 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 13,000 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,620,400 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Evergy, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

