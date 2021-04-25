CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CFB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.37 million, a P/E ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 in the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,932,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 113,498 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

