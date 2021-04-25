Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 574 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD opened at $70.45 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.40, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

