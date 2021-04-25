Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

