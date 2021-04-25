Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

