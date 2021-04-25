Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

