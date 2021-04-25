Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $1,993,588 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

RPM stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.