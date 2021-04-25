Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 350 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 76,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $780,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

