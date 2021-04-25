Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of SNBR opened at $112.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

