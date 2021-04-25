Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $111.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

