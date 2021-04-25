CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 2.7% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $411,382.11 and $1,002.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00310724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.