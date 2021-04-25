CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $103.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

