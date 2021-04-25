Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. 4,360,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,213. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

