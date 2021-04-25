Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,207,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

