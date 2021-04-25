Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,410. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

