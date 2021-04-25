Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.20. 1,864,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

