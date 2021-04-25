Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

