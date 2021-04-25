CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

