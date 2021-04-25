CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $20.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $14.06 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

