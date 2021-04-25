CyberOptics (CYBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $29.63 on Friday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

