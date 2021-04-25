Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

