Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day moving average is $708.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.