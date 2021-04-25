DA Davidson Boosts J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $160.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of J2 Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

