DA Davidson Comments on Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

