DAD Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, DAD has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $506,433.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

