Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Daimler stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Several research firms recently commented on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

