Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

