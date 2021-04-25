Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $285.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

