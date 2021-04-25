David Cordani Sells 6,207 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36.

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18.

Shares of CI opened at $251.80 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

