Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $207.97 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $207.97 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

