DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $32,098.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00274909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.01055416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00648164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,659.24 or 1.00089360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

