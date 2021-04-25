Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.10 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

