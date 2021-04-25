Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,780 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

