Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 235,399 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235,399 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $72,199 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.