Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

CP opened at C$461.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$465.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$443.69. The stock has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.