Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $825.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG stock opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $750.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

