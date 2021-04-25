Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

ETR:DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.10. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

