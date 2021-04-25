Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.95 ($62.29).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €48.74 ($57.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.15. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

