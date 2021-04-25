Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. 697,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

