DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.18 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and $177,468.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.09 or 0.00713985 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 479.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,755,842 coins and its circulating supply is 4,891,071,578 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

