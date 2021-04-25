Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,542,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

