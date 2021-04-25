Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.26 Million Stake in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.06% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.