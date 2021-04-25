Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Change Healthcare worth $27,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after buying an additional 2,417,364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,248,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,296,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHNG. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

