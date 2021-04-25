Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 56,369 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $28,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

TV stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

