Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,034 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after acquiring an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.